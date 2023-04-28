Repair Café

On Sunday, April 30th, from noon to 4 pm, at at the New Lebanon Firehouse, 523 Route 20, there will be a repair cafe hosted by Columbia NE Repair Cafe, with the support of the New Lebanon Climate Smart Task Force and the Town of New Lebanon. Bring your broken or damaged household items, tools, small appliances, tech and gardening questions, bedding, clothing, toys, clocks, knives, and more. This event is free.

For more information, to volunteer as a fixer for a future event, or to let us know what you have to be repaired, please contact us ahead of the event at ColumbiaNERepairCafe@gmail.com. Advance signup is not required.