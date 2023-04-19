New Geothermal System Reducing Library’s Footprint

By Chris Tergliafera

I recently had the opportunity to take a tour of the Petersburgh Public Library’s new geothermal heating and cooling system. The first thing you notice—or don’t notice—is the noise coming from the system, as it’s incredibly quiet. The system was running the entire time I was in the building, and the only time I heard it at all was when I was actually in the same room as the furnaces. Even then the noise was only a low hum.

The new system, installed by Choice Heating and Cooling of Cohoes, was made possible by a grant of $94,875 from the Library Construction Grant of New York State. The total cost of the system came to $152,000, but much of the difference between the total price and the grant will be covered by rebates, handled by Choice.