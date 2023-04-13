Officially Opens

Submitted by the Office of County Executive Steve McLaughlin

Rensselaer County opened a new senior center in downtown Troy on Wednesday, April 12th that county officials say will be among the best in the entire state. The new county senior center was opened with a ribbon-cutting at City Station on Sixth Avenue, with seniors, county, and local officials. The new center replaces the longtime county senior center on Third Street and includes state-of-the-art services and equipment. Features include an expanded kitchen that can provide hundreds of meals daily for home delivery, grab and go, and dining at the center.