National Honor Society Induction

Submitted by Berlin Central School Communications

This year’s National Honor Society (NHS) induction ceremony opened with Berlin High School (BHS) junior Jacob Collen leading the flag salute.

Ms. Karen Day, advisor of the Berlin CSD’s Taconic Valley Chapter of the National Honor Society, started by stating the objective of the NHS chapter. “This chapter shall be to create an enthusiasm for scholarship, to promote working leadership, to stimulate a desire to offer service, and to encourage the development of character in students of the Berlin Central School District,” said Ms. Day.