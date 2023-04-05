Marion S. Crandall – Obituaries

Berlin – Marion S. Crandall, 83, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, after a long fight with dementia.

Born April 15, 1939, in Petersburgh, NY, she was the daughter of Calvin Goodermote and Dorothy Crandall.

Following high school and later trade school, Marion was a stay-at-home mother. She really enjoyed taking care of her family. She also loved the holidays and crafts.

Marion started a food pantry in Berlin and was head deaconess at the First Baptist Church in Berlin.

In addition to her parents, Marion was predeceased by her husband, Leonard Crandall.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Debra Crandall and Sharon DeMeritt; her granddaughter, Sherry Cassford; two great-grandsons, and one great-granddaughter; and her sisters, Nancy and Arlene Brock.

Marion was laid to rest at Meadow Lawn Cemetery.

A celebration of life will take place Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 2 pm, at the First Baptist Church in Berlin. You may bring a dish if you like.

Condolence may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.