Hoosick Falls Community Alliance Church is excited to announce that they will be sponsoring their first ever Community Job Fair and Volunteer Expo on Tuesday, April 25th, from noon to 3 pm. This event will take place at the Hoosick Falls Armory, 80 Church Street. If you are a business looking to hire, or a community organization looking for volunteers, we invite you to come.

If you are looking for a job or volunteer opportunity, want to boost your job skills, learn a trade, or need help with your resume, stop in and check out the opportunities that will be offered. There is no cost.

You can find more information and the application on our website, hoosickfallscac.org/ComingEvents.

If you have any questions, contact Gail at 518-390-4986 or pray4yougms@gmail.com.