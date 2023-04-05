David M. Hunt – Obituaries

Grafton – David M. Hunt, of Jay Hakes Road, passed away from cancer on Friday, March 24, 2023 at the age of 63, after a period of declining health.

Born in Framingham, MA and raised in Ashland, MA, he was the son of David E. Hunt and Claire S. (Bonvini) Hunt. He attended Cornell University in NY and later received his Ph.D in Botany from the University of Georgia. His focus was aimed specifically at oak trees, when he saw early in his studies down in Florida the rapid decline of a specific species of oak, the Florida Scrub Oak (Quercus inopina).

He settled in Grafton, NY where he became the leading authority on the rare plants and habitats of the surrounding Rensselaer Plateau, and his work was critical in protecting natural areas in Rensselaer County. His dedication to preservation was admired by many and he has earmarked part of his property to be donated to a local organization to be enjoyed in years to come. He was buried under a white oak (Quercus alba), the only one residing on his property in Grafton, on April 1st, 2023.

He leaves behind his son, Terrason J. Hunt, 19 of Grafton, NY; his brothers, Tim Hunt and his wife Barbara of Dartmouth, MA, and Scott Hunt and his wife Kris of Franklin, MA; and his parents David E. Hunt and Claire of Ashland, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Nature Conservancy in Florida would be appreciated to help in the preservation of the Florida Scrub Oak (Quercus Inopina). You can donate at https://preserve.nature.org/page/80910/donate/1 and specify Florida, or send your donation to The Nature Conservancy, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203, and specify Florida Scrub Oak.

