Charles E. Carr – Obituary

Petersburgh – Charles E. Carr, 79, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at his home in Petersburgh. He was born in Lebanon, NH on May 23, 1943, the son of the late Charles T. and Helen Campbell Carr. He was raised and educated in New Hampshire and has resided in Petersburgh since 1978.

He was employed as a steel worker at Al Tech Specialty Steel in Watervliet, and also was a self-employed electrician.

He was a member of the Petersburgh Volunteer Fire Department, and the Rod & Gun Club in East Greenbush.

He was the husband of the late Nancy L. Cassel Carr, who died in 2014; father of Charles P. Carr, Christopher A. Carr, Christine A. (Terry) Sprague, and the late Ken Smith; grandfather of C’Anna, Darian, and Abigail Sprague.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. His ashes will be entombed along with his wife’s ashes in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home in Petersburgh.