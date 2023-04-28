Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
On Tuesday afternoon, April 25th, the annual tradition of remembering those tragically lost to drunk and impaired driving crimes was held in Troy, as part of National Crime Victims Rights week. The ceremony is held each year at the county DWI Victims Memorial. The DWI Victims Memorial was established in 2001 and stands at the […]
Submitted by Berlin Central School Communications This year’s National Honor Society (NHS) induction ceremony opened with Berlin High School (BHS) junior Jacob Collen leading the flag salute. Ms. Karen Day, advisor of the Berlin CSD’s Taconic Valley Chapter of the National Honor Society, started by stating the objective of the NHS chapter. “This chapter shall […]
Submitted by HFCSD Communications Recently, six members from the Hoosick Falls FFA Chapter attended the annual NYS FFA Member Leadership Series (MLS) Conference in Syracuse. This conference is held to empower agriculture education students with knowledge and skills that they need to be confident and capable leaders. FFA members Jessica Haynes, Amber Bulson, Cole Ziehm, […]
