2023 Academic Top 10

Submitted by Read Media New York National Guard and New York state officials launched the construction of a $17 million state-of-the art maintenance facility with a March 31st ceremonial groundbreaking at the headquarters of the 42nd Infantry Division in Troy. Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, joined Jeanette Loy, the commissioner […]
Submitted by GLSP Grafton Lakes State Park (GLSP) is hosting its annual Trout Day. The event will be held during school Spring Break on April 11th, from 10 am to 12:30 pm. As the weather gets warmer, it is the perfect time to stock Long Pond and Second Pond with trout. The Department of Environmental […]
Submitted by HFCSD Communications Recently, six members from the Hoosick Falls FFA Chapter attended the annual NYS FFA Member Leadership Series (MLS) Conference in Syracuse. This conference is held to empower agriculture education students with knowledge and skills that they need to be confident and capable leaders. FFA members Jessica Haynes, Amber Bulson, Cole Ziehm, […]
Courtesy of Rensselaer County Rensselaer County has announced a new school bus safety program in partnership with BusPatrol that will enable school buses to utilize automated enforcement solutions to enhance student safety. As part of the county program, school districts that participate will be able to equip their entire school bus fleet with BusPatrol stop-arm […]