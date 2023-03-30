Super Troopers Place 2nd in Video Contest

Submitted by BCS Communications

Congratulations to Berlin Middle/High School (BMHS) Super Troopers. The Rural Schools Association recently announced their 2022-23 Student Video Contest Winners and the Super Troopers 2022/23 Empathy video received second place. The Super Troopers have been awarded $100 from the Rural Association for their second place win.

Super Troopers has been a character education group at Berlin Central School District since 2011, and was started by a scrappy group of students who wanted to spread some positivity around the school. Their ideas of positivity, mixed with some humor, have been a hallmark of this group. The mantra of having fun without making fun has led this group to make over 50 different videos on various themes, both somewhat serious and not so serious.