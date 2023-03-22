Submitted by the Office of County Executive Steve McLaughlin

On Thursday, March 16th, after a two day postponement due to severe weather, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin gave his 2023 State of the County Address (SOTC). With residents and members of the County Legislature in attendance, McLaughlin discussed how Rensselaer County government is being transformed with improvements and projects to modernize and expand access to county services, while the county continues to grow and prosper.

The county’s work to strengthen finances and reduce property taxes help support economic development and job creation efforts, reducing property taxes during each of the five budgets introduced by McLaughlin, with four budgets receiving unanimous support from county lawmakers. Taxes have been reduced by a combined amount of over 27 percent.