New Lebanon Town Board Highlights

By Chris Tergliafera

The Town of New Lebanon received one quote of $63,547 for the pavilion kitchen renovation project, much higher than the $40,000 originally budgeted. It was hoped that the town purchasing cabinets and counters, while the bidding company would just be charging for labor and installation, would save money on the project. Since it’s unlikely a lower quote will be received, seeing as the town had to go out to bid three times just to receive the lone bid in question, the bid was accepted and there will be a budget amendment on next month’s agenda to bring the additional needed funds from the unallocated fund balance to the Pavilion Kitchen budget.