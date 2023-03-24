Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by the Office of County Executive Steve McLaughlin On Thursday, March 16th, after a two day postponement due to severe weather, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin gave his 2023 State of the County Address (SOTC). With residents and members of the County Legislature in attendance, McLaughlin discussed how Rensselaer County government is being transformed […]
Submitted by Dianne Hosterman The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s (SNAP) emergency allotments (EAs), which are temporary benefit increases that Congress enacted to address rising food insecurity, and provide economic stimulus during the COVID-19 pandemic, have ended. This will result in a benefit cut for every SNAP household in the jurisdictions that still are paying EAs. Every […]
Submitted by the Petersburgh C8 (PFAS) Group On March 14th, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued new rules for the regulation of the toxic chemicals PFOA/PFAS that are affecting the health of people in our communities. Although still in the proposal stage, it is expected that they will become law. The Petersburgh C8 (PFAS) […]
Submitted by HFCSD Communications Recently, six members from the Hoosick Falls FFA Chapter attended the annual NYS FFA Member Leadership Series (MLS) Conference in Syracuse. This conference is held to empower agriculture education students with knowledge and skills that they need to be confident and capable leaders. FFA members Jessica Haynes, Amber Bulson, Cole Ziehm, […]
View this week’s entire newspaper by tapping or clicking on the image: You must be logged in to view this article.
Courtesy of Rensselaer County Rensselaer County has announced a new school bus safety program in partnership with BusPatrol that will enable school buses to utilize automated enforcement solutions to enhance student safety. As part of the county program, school districts that participate will be able to equip their entire school bus fleet with BusPatrol stop-arm […]