Katheryn Knuetter – Obituary

Berlin – Katheryn Knuetter, age 82, passed away following a long illness on Saturday, March 18th, 2023 in Bennington, Vermont with her husband of 63 years, Frederick Knuetter, Sr., by her bedside.

Katheryn was the daughter of Fred M. Young and Ethel Leshorn Young, formerly of Buskirk, New York. Katheryn grew up in Buskirk, and graduated from Cambridge Central School. She married Frederick Knuetter, Sr. in 1958 and moved to Berlin, New York.

Survivors include: Frederick Knuetter, Sr., of Berlin, NY and their three children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren: Frederick Knuetter, Jr. of Hoosick Falls, NY (Terri Knuetter, Wife), Jennifer Green, Daughter, and Grandson Carter Green; Vickie Knuetter-Lawrence (Grandchildren Jarred Lawrence of Santa Rosa, CA (Amanda, Wife, and Emily, Granddaughter), Ashley Lawrence-Urice of Cameron, NC (Ryan Urice, Husband); and Michael Knuetter of Berlin, NY, all who survive her today. Other survivors include Katheryn’s siblings: Carolyn Jordan (George) of White Creek, NY and her children/grandchildren; Judy Wooddell (Floyd-Deceased) children/grandchildren of Cambridge, NY; Edwin Young (Barbara) children/grandchildren of Eagle Bridge, NY; and Terry Young (Janet) children/grandchildren of Buskirk, NY. She is pre-deceased by her parents and brothers Alan, Carl/Hubble, and Ronald Young, also her sister Janice Young-Tollison.

Katheryn, also known by friends as Kaybird, was a very generous and spirited woman who loved to laugh and visit with family and friends. She loved her trips to Saratoga with her daughter Vickie, sisters, and brother. She enjoyed her home and family, often hosted Sunday dinners and was a wonderful cook. One of Katheryn’s best attributes was her generosity and caring for others in need. She also loved her animals; she leaves behind a beloved black cat she adopted in 2021 she named Duke and several grand-furbabies. Kay never met an animal she didn’t love, nor a person who she didn’t befriend. Kay was a homemaker for years, and later worked at Taconic Plastics in the Sample Department and worked for The Eastwick Press newspaper until her retirement due to illness. Kay’s travels took her to Florida and back by train a couple of times to visit her daughter, and to attend her grand-daughter’s wedding. She enjoyed those trips and took her sister Judy with her. She saw Seaworld, the beach at sunrise and sunset, and would have traveled more had she not become too ill. Kay also was able to visit the Capital in DC on her senior class trip.

Funeral arrangements will be conducted by the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, 66 Armsby Road, Petersburgh, New York on Friday, March 24th, 2023 with a visiting hour at the funeral home for family and close friends at noon with a funeral service to follow at 1 pm. The Family welcomes you to join us in sharing memories of Katheryn during this time. Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.