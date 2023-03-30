Joan M. Hill – Obituary

Petersburg - Joan M. Hill of Petersburg, NY passed away at her home peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 23, 2023. She was the beloved wife of Michael Hill for nearly 20 years. Born on January 17, 1956 in Bennington, VT, Joan was a lifelong resident of Petersburg where she was known and adored by many in the community.

She was the loving daughter of the late Luanne James Stevens, and her father Earl A. Stevens. She was predeceased by her sister Judy Stevens-Crandall, brother Gregory E. Stevens, niece Jolene A. Bedford, and nephew John T. Bedford. Along with her husband, she is also survived by her daughter Clara Marie Haley; her sisters Laurie Broadwell, and Jodi Hubbard; Jason Crandall; grandsons Jordan Jones, Micha Haley (whom she and Mike adopted), Matthew, and River Crandall, along with several nieces and nephews. She was loved and will be dearly missed by her lifelong friend Hattie Buck and several other friends and family.