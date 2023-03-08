This Saturday

Submitted by Kevin O’Malley

The Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Parade and Irish Fest will celebrate its 32nd anniversary on Saturday, March 11th. Over 30 years ago, local Irishmen Mike Conway and TJ Carmody wanted to find a way to keep their culture and history alive in the Hoosick area, and decided a parade was the ticket.

The 2023 Grand Marshal, Arthur M. Hyde Jr., is of Irish descent beginning in Waterford, Ireland when his ancestors came to America settling in Bennington, Vermont. Art was born in Bennington, VT in 1937, moving to Hoosick Falls at the age of two and has called this home ever since.

The parade will begin at 1 pm from Wood Park. This year’s parade will feature Taconic Pipe Band, Yankee Doodle Band, Fyfes and Drumms of Olde Saratoga, The Cambridge Band, and many floats and marchers.

After the parade is the Irish Festival at the Hoosick Armory and other Hoosick Falls area locations. The Armory will host the band Craic Agus Ceol with Irish music. There will be Irish Dance with Hubbard Hall Irish Dance, Taconic Bagpipes, and your favorite foods from local pubs and restaurants.

For more information contact Kevin O’Malley at 518-894-5035.