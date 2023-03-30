Frederick L. Knuetter – Obituary

Hoosick Falls - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband, father, and papa. Frederick L. Knuetter Jr., 63, passed on March 26th at Albany Medical Center.

Fred grew up in Berlin, NY and graduated from Berlin Central School. He loved talking about his adventures of hunting and fishing local brooks with his friends. While living as a young boy in Berlin he learned carpentry from Loyal and Dee Goodermote; there was nothing he couldn’t do.