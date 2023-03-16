DEC Issues Final Water Quality Guidance to Regulate PFOAs

Submitted by the NYSDEC

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) recently announced the issuance of final water quality guidance values to regulate Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), and 1,4-Dioxane (1,4-D) in New York State waters. The finalized guidance values support the state’s ongoing efforts to protect public health, as well as the environment, and to prevent exposure to emerging contaminants through the protection of drinking water sources. Additionally, the new guidance values for PFOS and 1,4-Dioxane provide protection for aquatic life.