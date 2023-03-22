Andrew M. Jones – Obituary

Petersburgh – Andrew M. Jones, 84, passed away on March 12, 2023, at his home. He was born December 2, 1938, in Petersburgh, New York. He was the son of Milford and Helen Hoffman Jones. Andy attended Berlin High School. After high school he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served from 1956–1962. He was employed by Western Electric/ATT. He was a longtime member of the Elks Club. Andy was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, ice fishing, and golf. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix or make. Most of his friends and family members have furniture or a quilt he made for them. He was never one to sit still, except to read, do a puzzle, work on his coin collection, or rest in his chair by the stream, smoking a cigar and watching the trout swim by.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Suellyn Connally of Berlin, NY, her children Michael (Laurie) Connally of Schenectady, NY and Andrew (Debra) Connally of Berlin, NY. He is also survived by his four children, a son Kevin Jones of Schenectady, NY, daughters Melissa (Laurie) Dale-Jones of Middlebury, CT, Kyle (Kyle) DeGraaf of Hoosick Falls, NY, and Meghan Jones, (Michael Layton) of Schenectady, NY.

Grandsons Tucker Connally, Ben Connally of Berlin, NY, and Victor Dale-Jones of Middlebury, CT. A sister, Leona Kenney of Hoosick Falls, NY, Brother-in-law Ben (Jennifer) Mirling, Saratoga, NY. Many nieces and nephews, special poker buddies, friends, and neighbors. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Ashley Jones, his ex-wife Eileen Merrill Jones, and brother-in-law BG James Kenney.

When Andy spoke, it was short and to the point. He was lovingly called John Wayne by his children.

Per Andy’s wishes there will be no services. Those who wish to remember Andy may make a gift in his memory to the Karen & Molly McGovern fund at P.O. Box 132, Hoosick Falls, NY, 12090, or through the funeral home.