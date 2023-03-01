2022 Hunting Season Tied for Safest Ever

Submitted by the NYSDEC

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced the 2022 hunting seasons tied 2021 for the safest year on record, with the lowest number of hunting-related shooting incidents since record-keeping began. DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) investigated nine hunting-related shooting incidents (HRSIs) in 2022, including one fatality.

Four of the nine HRSIs that occurred in 2022 involved two-party firearm incidents, while the other five were self-inflicted. The one recorded fatality occurred due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound by a turkey hunter. All identified shooters were experienced hunters with an average of 30 years of hunting experience, emphasizing the need for all hunters to remain vigilant when heading afield.