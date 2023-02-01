Powers Claims Runner-Up

At Inaugural NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational

Submitted by BNL Varsity Wrestling Coach Wade Prather

Tallulah Powers was runner-up at 165 pounds in the inaugural NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational held at Onondaga Community College. She was one of only three finalists from Section 2, and the only Runner Up. The meeting of 204 of the State’s top female wrestlers is the first of its kind in New York State. Just this year New York sanctioned Girls Wrestling giving it an Emerging Sport status. Powers was selected as Section 2’s top entry at the 165 pound class and was seeded first in her 16 girl bracket.