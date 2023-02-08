Pending Approval, County to Offer Tax Exemptions

for Volunteer Firefighters and Ambulance Company Members

Submitted by the Office of County Executive Steve McLaughlin

Rensselaer County will recognize the service and dedication of volunteer firefighters and ambulance company members by offering a 10 percent county property tax exemption, County Executive Steve McLaughlin and members of the County Legislature announced. The exemption would also support recruitment and retention efforts across the county.

“Rensselaer County owes an enormous debt of gratitude to our emergency services volunteers for their outstanding and valuable service. We can never fully repay that debt, but this exemption will help show our appreciation and support for their work. We also hope this exemption helps efforts to attract more volunteers to our fire and ambulance companies,