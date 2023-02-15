High School Bowling Sectionals

Hoosick Falls

Submitted by James Lynch

On Thursday, February 9th, and Monday, February 13th, the Hoosick Falls bowling team traveled to Boulevard Bowl in Schenectady for this year’s Section 2 Bowling Tournament. Bowling as individuals in the Girls’ Tournament, senior Jordyn Wilwol 204-538-1065 and freshman Hailey Bedford 257-546-1030 each received recognition for their bowling. Hailey’s 257 was the top game in Class C, while Jordyn’s 204 was the second highest.