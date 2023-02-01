38th Annual Ice Fishing Contest Rescheduled

Submitted by GLSP

Due to warmer than usual temperatures, the 38th annual ice fishing contest at Grafton Lakes State Park has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, from 5:30 am to 2 pm. Join in on the fun as several-hundred anglers brave the cold temperatures for their chance to make a winning catch on several of the park’s ponds. February is starting with some cold arctic air giving us high hopes for the contest next Saturday.

Registration will run from 5:30 to 11 am, or 12:30 pm for youth, in the park’s maintenance building, accessible via the Main Entrance. There is a $10 registration fee required for all participants ages 16 or older, with no fee for children under 16.