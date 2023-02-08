2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal

Submitted by Kevin O’Malley

The Hoosick Falls Saint Patrick’s Day Parade honors its deep-rooted Irish heritage while creating a genuine community connection between young and old, past and present, through a day-long celebration made possible by those who love this town. This year’s Grand Marshal selection is Arthur M. Hyde Jr., also known as Art.

Art was born in Bennington, VT in 1937, moving to Hoosick Falls at the age of two and graduating from the Walter A. Wood High School in 1955, where he met and married the love of his life Johanna (Maleady). It was right here in Hoosick Falls where he and Johanna raised their large and beloved family of 7 children.