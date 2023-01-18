Submitted by the Office of County Executive Steve McLaughlin

On Thursday, January 14, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin gave an energetic and optimistic State of the County address to the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce, noting the County’s success in reducing taxes, supporting job creation and investment, modernization of County facilities and services, and protection of quality of life.

McLaughlin said Rensselaer County is being recognized across the State for effective fiscal policies that have lowered County property taxes by over 25 percent in the past five years, along with improving the scope of County facilities through the Reimagine Rensselaer plan.