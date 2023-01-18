Petersburgh Town Board Busy in January 

By Denise Wright

The Petersburgh Town Board was busy during January with their Organizational meeting, public hearings, and regular meeting.

During the January Organizational meeting, the Board approved agreements for the Highway Superintendent and the use of the Petersburgh Veterans Memorial Community Center (PVMCC) for 2023. Board members approved the 2023 contract for snow removal with Alex Burdick, along with library voucher #1 for $21,671.25. Appointments for 2023 included Victoria Abbondola replacing Janet Spitz as a Planning Board member and Vanessa Fiorita replacing Deidra Michaels as the Planning Board Secretary.