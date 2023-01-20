Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by Rensselaer County The new Rensselaer County Emergency Services Training Complex on Macha Lane in North Greenbush is open and ready for use as of Thursday, January 19. Construction of a new training complex has been a priority for County Executive Steve McLaughlin and members of the County Legislature, and has received strong support […]
Road Remains Closed for Repairs Courtesy of Rensselaer County A section of State Route 7 in Hoosick Falls between State Route 22 and County Route 95 remains closed after the collapse of a culvert on Friday, January 13. Department of Transportation (DOT) and contractor forces are currently working around the clock to replace the culvert, […]
By Denise Wright The Petersburgh Town Board was busy during January with their Organizational meeting, public hearings, and regular meeting. During the January Organizational meeting, the Board approved agreements for the Highway Superintendent and the use of the Petersburgh Veterans Memorial Community Center (PVMCC) for 2023. Board members approved the 2023 contract for snow removal […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District (BCSD) is pleased to welcome Ms. Amy Ferullo as Berlin Middle High School’s new Assistant Principal. Ms. Ferullo’s dynamic teaching background in elementary, middle, and high school, as well as her 21 years in the field of Special Education, makes her a valuable and exciting addition […]
Submitted by BCS Communications On Thursday, November 10, the Berlin Middle/High and Elementary Schools held Veterans Day assemblies to honor local veterans through musical performances and presentations. Local veterans Roger Lemere; Robert Hill; Siegfried Krahforst; Sandra Duval, wife of veteran Claude Duval; Patricia Mohos, wife of veteran Frank Mohos, Richard Terpening, Rolland Hewitt, Daryl Maxon, […]