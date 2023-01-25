Honoring Niel Stowell

By Doug La Rocque

Niel Stowell has served the Village for 35 years, the last 23 as Superintendent of the Department of Public Works (DPW). Thursday, January 26 was Niel’s last day on the job as he heads into retirement. A special luncheon was held that afternoon with family, friends, and area dignitaries to celebrate Niel’s long career in the Village.

At a special meeting of the Village Board on Tuesday, January 24, the Trustees approved a resolution honoring Niel for his service and presented him with a proclamation from the Village and the New York State Conference of Mayors. Mayor Rob Allen spoke briefly about all the sacrifices Niel has made, be it with water main or sewer breaks, floods, and snowstorms, the countless nights, weekends, and holidays spent on the job and away from his family, all without complaint. Niel’s DPW crews were also responsible for the annual outstanding Christmas decorations erected each year throughout the Village.