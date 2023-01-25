38th Annual Winter Festival and Polar Plunge

By Amy Modesti

Snow showers didn’t stop one hundred courageous plungers from taking part in the 38th Annual Winter Festival’s polar plunge on Saturday morning, January 21, at Grafton Lakes State Park (GLSP). Spectators observed plungers rush into the icy water to benefit the Our Lady of the Snow Parish Food Pantry.

The polar plunge wasn’t the only attraction keeping visitors entertained at GLSP. Plenty of winter fun was had both outdoors and inside the Welcome Center. Outdoor activities included snow bowling, kick sledding, carriage rides, chainsaw demos from Rayzor’s Edge, warming up at a giant bonfire, hanging out in a snow fort, and meeting sled dogs, northland newfoundlands, and bloodhounds.