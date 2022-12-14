Submitted by the Office of NYS Senator Daphne Jordan

On Monday, December 12, Signage designating the Rensselaer County Purple Heart Highway was officially unveiled during a special ceremony. The signage was established via bipartisan legislation sponsored by Senator Daphne Jordan and Senator-Elect Jake Ashby to honor the courage of Rensselaer County Purple Heart heroes. The sign was unveiled at the American Legion Melvin Roads Post 1231, 200 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer.

The bipartisan legislation renames State Route 43, beginning at the border of Massachusetts just east of Stephentown, and ending at the intersection with 1-90 in North Greenbush, as the Rensselaer County Purple Heart Highway. The measure passed both houses of the State Legislature during the 2022 session with strong, bipartisan support, and was signed into State law by Governor Kathy Hochul on August 12.