Online Learning and Socialization for Older New Yorkers 

Submitted by the NYS Office for the Aging

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and the Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) have partnered with GetSetUp to offer interactive online programming for older New Yorkers specifically designed to increase activity and wellness, help individuals effectively use digital technology, and find other learning opportunities. To take a class, visit the New York partnership page at https://www.getsetup.io/partner/nystate.

According to one analysis, up to 43 percent of people 60 and older reported feeling lonely. This sense of isolation often gets worse during the winter when weather conditions make it harder for people to interact in person. Through GetSetUp, New Yorkers can access thousands of engaging classes taught by older adults to their peers. Classes are available at the click of a button around the clock.

GetSetUp also helps active older adults become more fit, learn to manage their finances, develop new skills, and supplement their income. Classes are available in multiple languages including English, Mandarin, Hindi, and a growing number of weekly classes in Spanish.

GetSetUp’s custom-built video learning interface has been tailored to older adults of all tech levels. The platform offers support via phone to assist learners with technology. It also includes a booking system complete with regular reminders and after-class notes. New York’s older adults can easily connect with a safe community of over 4.6 million peers globally.

Learn more at www.getsetup.org.