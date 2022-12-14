First Snowfall

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by the Office of NYS Senator Daphne Jordan On Monday, December 12, Signage designating the Rensselaer County Purple Heart Highway was officially unveiled during a special ceremony. The signage was established via bipartisan legislation sponsored by Senator Daphne Jordan and Senator-Elect Jake Ashby to honor the courage of Rensselaer County Purple Heart heroes. The […]
Brunswick – Barbara J. Greene, 85, passed away on December 4, 2022 at her home, with her loving family by her side, after a short illness. Born in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of the late Frank Noyes and Ellen McCullum Noyes, and the loving wife of 67 years to Albert J. Greene, Jr. Barbara for […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District (BCSD) is pleased to welcome Ms. Amy Ferullo as Berlin Middle High School’s new Assistant Principal. Ms. Ferullo’s dynamic teaching background in elementary, middle, and high school, as well as her 21 years in the field of Special Education, makes her a valuable and exciting addition […]
Submitted by BCS Communications On Thursday, November 10, the Berlin Middle/High and Elementary Schools held Veterans Day assemblies to honor local veterans through musical performances and presentations. Local veterans Roger Lemere; Robert Hill; Siegfried Krahforst; Sandra Duval, wife of veteran Claude Duval; Patricia Mohos, wife of veteran Frank Mohos, Richard Terpening, Rolland Hewitt, Daryl Maxon, […]