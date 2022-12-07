A Message From Town Supervisor Tistrya Houghtling 

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Deputy Town Supervisor, community ally, and wonderful friend, Charles “Doug” Banker. There will be a celebration of his life at Zucchini’s restaurant in Pittsfield on Sunday, December 18, at noon. Donations can be made in his honor to the Cemetery of the Evergreens, where he served as a volunteer for many years. You can also take a moment to share a memory to be included in his keepsake book. All of the information about his celebration of life, how to make a donation, and how to share a memory can be found by visiting memorials.parkerbrosmemorial.com/book-of-memories/5086626/Banker-Charles/.