Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper by tapping or clicking on the image: You must be logged in to view this article.
On Thursday, November 10, the Everett Wager Senior Center in Grafton held a ceremony, including a free lunch, to honor veterans. The veterans, including Town of Berlin Supervisor Rob Jaeger, were each recognized for their service. County Executive Steve McLaughlin, Legislator Dan Casale, and Assemblymen (and Senator-Elect) Jake Ashby were also on hand to help […]
By Doug La Rocque Recent incidents involving residents of the Falls Motel across from the Hoosick Falls Central School have sparked concerns of area residents. Town Supervisor Mark Surdam indicated one instance involved the school going into lockdown, while the second did not. The new owner of the business spoke at the Monday, November 14 […]
Submitted by BCS Communications On Thursday, November 10, the Berlin Middle/High and Elementary Schools held Veterans Day assemblies to honor local veterans through musical performances and presentations. Local veterans Roger Lemere; Robert Hill; Siegfried Krahforst; Sandra Duval, wife of veteran Claude Duval; Patricia Mohos, wife of veteran Frank Mohos, Richard Terpening, Rolland Hewitt, Daryl Maxon, […]
by Chris Tergliafera The September 20 regular meeting of the Berlin Central School District Board of Education began with an international travel program proposal. The tentative dates for the trip to Italy would be April 6 through 14. As of now the estimated price for the trip would be $3,800 and would include flights, transportation, […]
Submitted by BCSD Communications The Mountaineer spirit was bright in spite of the rainy first morning of school on Tuesday last week. At BMHS the students started their morning with a Character Education assembly. During the assembly Principal Brownell welcomed the Mountaineers back and talked about arrival and dismissal procedures, hallway and code of conduct […]