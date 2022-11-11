Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Information Obtained from the NYS Board of Elections and Columbia County Below are the unofficial results of the Tuesday, November 8 New York General Election. These are the races that affect residents in The Eastwick Press’ coverage area. Vote counts represented in this article were obtained from the New York State, Rensselaer County, and Columbia […]
Submitted by Cambridge CSD On Friday, November 11, from 8 am to noon, the Cambridge Central School District (CCSD) will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Cambridge Closet, for community members to find items for their students who are in need of clothing or toiletries. The closet is equipped with lightly-used or new clothing, […]
by Chris Tergliafera The September 20 regular meeting of the Berlin Central School District Board of Education began with an international travel program proposal. The tentative dates for the trip to Italy would be April 6 through 14. As of now the estimated price for the trip would be $3,800 and would include flights, transportation, […]
Submitted by BCSD Communications The Mountaineer spirit was bright in spite of the rainy first morning of school on Tuesday last week. At BMHS the students started their morning with a Character Education assembly. During the assembly Principal Brownell welcomed the Mountaineers back and talked about arrival and dismissal procedures, hallway and code of conduct […]
On August 6th, members of the Class of 1970 from Hoosick Falls Central School and St. Mary’s Academy celebrated a combined 52nd high school reunion. Approximately 90 classmates and guests enjoyed reminiscing with friends and had a buffet meal prepared by the Polish Hall members in Hoosick Falls. Special guests included Phil Leonard, former Superintendent, […]