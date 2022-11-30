Town Supervisor Tistrya Houghtling is organizing the seventh annual holiday gift drive for New Lebanon families in need. If you would like to adopt a child or children this holiday season, please contact Supervisor Houghtling at the number below, or by stopping by the Town Hall on Tuesdays from 9 am to 2 pm, or Thursdays from noon to 5 pm. You will be provided a detailed list of toys and items the child likes. If you would prefer we do the shopping, you can make a monetary donation at the Town Supervisor's office, or by mailing it to:

Town of New Lebanon Holiday Gift Drive

PO Box 328

New Lebanon, NY, 12125