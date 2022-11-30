Legislature Passes 2023 County Budget

Submitted by the Office of Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin and the Rensselaer County Legislature Office of the Minority

At a special meeting on Tuesday, November 29, the Rensselaer County Legislature approved the 2023 County budget by a vote of 16-2, earning strong bi-partisan support. The budget provides a one-percent property tax decrease, marking the fifth straight year with such a reduction. The spending plan will upgrade important services for public safety, seniors, and transportation, as well as supporting the Reimagine Rensselaer initiative. The County will also be able to continue upgrades to its road network, and the equipment used by the Highway Department.