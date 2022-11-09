Fatal Accident

Submitted by the Hoosick Falls Police Department

Hoosick Falls Police along with the New York State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred on High Street just North of Danforth Street on Monday, November 7, at approximately 4:36 pm. The motorcycle, which was traveling North on High Street, struck a telephone pole. The operator was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center pending an autopsy. The name of the motorcycle operator is not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Hoosick Falls Police at 518-686-7651. Information will be released as it becomes available.