Cambridge Closet Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Submitted by Cambridge CSD

On Friday, November 11, from 8 am to noon, the Cambridge Central School District (CCSD) will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Cambridge Closet, for community members to find items for their students who are in need of clothing or toiletries.

The closet is equipped with lightly-used or new clothing, sneakers, boots, winter gear, backpacks, hygiene kits, and more, for those who find themselves in need. The closet is available daily for teachers and staff to access should a student need arise during the school day.