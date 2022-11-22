Berlin Middle/High School Welcomes New Assistant Principal

Submitted by BCS Communications

The Berlin Central School District (BCSD) is pleased to welcome Ms. Amy Ferullo as Berlin Middle High School’s new Assistant Principal. Ms. Ferullo’s dynamic teaching background in elementary, middle, and high school, as well as her 21 years in the field of Special Education, makes her a valuable and exciting addition to the BCSD administrative team. Learn more about Ms. Ferullo in her own words below:

“After high school I attended the University of Rhode Island. While there I earned a sociology and psychology degree. After graduating I returned to upstate New York and joined the workforce. While working I decided to return to school, and in doing so earned my master degree in education at The College of Saint Rose. I was able to find a teaching job right out of college and worked in special education for the last 21 years.