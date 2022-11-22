Agencies Receive Award

Submitted by the office of the Rensselaer County District Attorney

The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s office, the City of Troy Police Department, and the Troy Fire Department were recently awarded the Alton Lewis Fire Investigation Team of the Year Award, at the annual International Association of Arson Investigators.

The International Association of Arson Investigators (IAAI) awards three awards annually in the State of New York:

The James H. McGroarty Fire Investigator of the Year, which has been award since 1989.

Arson Prosecutor of the Year, which has been awarded annually since 1990.

The Alton Lewis Team of the Year, which has been awarded since 1991.

Since the inception of these awards no agency within Rensselaer County has received one of these prestigious awards.

The nomination was forwarded to the IAAI by William McGovern (Chief of Investigations) of the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Office of Fire Prevention and Control.

The agencies accepted the Alton Lewis Fire Investigation Team of the Year Award at the annual banquet on Tuesday, November 15.