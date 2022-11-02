2022 General Election: Tuesday, November 8

The 2022 New York general election will take place on Tuesday, November 8. Below is a list of races that will affect residents in The Eastwick Press’ coverage area. For more information on candidates, or to find a designated polling site in your area, please visit vote411.org.

Governor and Lt. Govenor

Kathy C. Hochul and Antonio Delgado, D, WF

Lee Zeldin and Alison Esposito, R, C

Comptroller

Thomas P. DiNapoli, D, WF

Paul Rodriguez, R, C

Attorney General

Letitia A. James, D, WF

Michael Henry, R, C

United States Senator

Charles E. Schumer, D, WF

Joe Pinion, R, C

Diane Sare, L

State Supreme Court - Third Judicial District

Heidi Thais Cochrane, D

Sharon A. Graff, D

Meagan K. Galligan, D

Thomas J. Marcelle, R, C