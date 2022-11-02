2022 General Election: Tuesday, November 8

The 2022 New York general election will take place on Tuesday, November 8. Below is a list of races that will affect residents in The Eastwick Press’ coverage area. For more information on candidates, or to find a designated polling site in your area, please visit vote411.org.
Governor and Lt. Govenor
Kathy C. Hochul and Antonio Delgado, D, WF
Lee Zeldin and Alison Esposito, R, C
Comptroller
Thomas P. DiNapoli, D, WF
Paul Rodriguez, R, C
Attorney General
Letitia A. James, D, WF
Michael Henry, R, C
United States Senator
Charles E. Schumer, D, WF
Joe Pinion, R, C
Diane Sare, L
State Supreme Court - Third Judicial District
Heidi Thais Cochrane, D
Sharon A. Graff, D
Meagan K. Galligan, D
Thomas J. Marcelle, R, C
