2022 Election Results

Information Obtained from the NYS Board of Elections and Columbia County

Below are the unofficial results of the Tuesday, November 8 New York General Election. These are the races that affect residents in The Eastwick Press’ coverage area. Vote counts represented in this article were obtained from the New York State, Rensselaer County, and Columbia County Board of Elections, respectively. Please note these are the numbers as of the time this week’s edition went to print. Elections will not become official until each County Board certifies their respective results.

Governor and Lt. Govenor

Kathy C. Hochul and Antonio Delgado, D, WF 2,957,602

Lee Zeldin and Alison Esposito, R, C 2,666,065

Comptroller

Thomas P. DiNapoli, D, WF 3,118,466

Paul Rodriguez, R, C 2,376,688

Attorney General

Letitia A. James, D, WF 2,985,689

Michael Henry, R, C 2,539,461

United States Senator

Charles E. Schumer, D, WF 3,124,001

Joe Pinion, R, C 2,414,478

Diane Sare, L 25,469

State Supreme Court - Third Judicial District

Heidi Thais Cochrane, D 160,822

Sharon A. Graff, D 162,909

Meagan K. Galligan, D 164,493

Thomas J. Marcelle, R, C 162,834