2022 Election Results

Information Obtained from the NYS Board of Elections and Columbia County
Below are the unofficial results of the Tuesday, November 8 New York General Election. These are the races that affect residents in The Eastwick Press’ coverage area. Vote counts represented in this article were obtained from the New York State, Rensselaer County, and Columbia County Board of Elections, respectively. Please note these are the numbers as of the time this week’s edition went to print. Elections will not become official until each County Board certifies their respective results.

Governor and Lt. Govenor
Kathy C. Hochul and Antonio Delgado, D, WF     2,957,602
Lee Zeldin and Alison Esposito, R, C      2,666,065

Comptroller
Thomas P. DiNapoli, D, WF 3,118,466
Paul Rodriguez, R, C 2,376,688

Attorney General
Letitia A. James, D, WF 2,985,689
Michael Henry, R, C 2,539,461

United States Senator
Charles E. Schumer, D, WF 3,124,001
Joe Pinion, R, C 2,414,478
Diane Sare, L 25,469

State Supreme Court - Third Judicial District
Heidi Thais Cochrane, D 160,822
Sharon A. Graff, D 162,909
Meagan K. Galligan, D 164,493
Thomas J. Marcelle, R, C 162,834

