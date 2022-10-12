Rensselaer County Legislature Oct. Meeting Highlights

Submitted by Rensselaer County Legislature Office of the Minority

Election 2022

Early Voting starts on Saturday, October 29, through Sunday, November 6 in Troy at 500 Federal Street, Town of Brunswick Office Building and Schodack Town Hall. The times can be found at the Rensselaer County Board of Election website, www.rensco.com/429/Elections.

Election Law Update

Due to NYS Election Law amendments in 2022, once an absentee ballot is requested, you will no longer be eligible to vote in person, at either the early voting locations or the election day polling sites.