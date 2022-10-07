Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper by tapping or clicking on the image: You must be logged in to view this article.
Petersburgh – Jaculine L. Powers, 81, formerly of Elizabethtown, NY, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation of Hoosick Falls. She was born on July 25, 1941, the daughter of the late Arthur B. and Dorothy Church Powers. Jaculine lived in Grafton and Petersburgh most of her life before moving […]
Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Parade Committee will be kicking off the fundraising season on Sunday, October 16, with a tailgate and chili cook-off at the Polish Hall from 11 am to 1 pm. There is no entry fee, just bring your chili to the Polish Hall at 11 am to participate. For a $5 sampling […]
by Chris Tergliafera The September 20 regular meeting of the Berlin Central School District Board of Education began with an international travel program proposal. The tentative dates for the trip to Italy would be April 6 through 14. As of now the estimated price for the trip would be $3,800 and would include flights, transportation, […]
Submitted by BCSD Communications The Mountaineer spirit was bright in spite of the rainy first morning of school on Tuesday last week. At BMHS the students started their morning with a Character Education assembly. During the assembly Principal Brownell welcomed the Mountaineers back and talked about arrival and dismissal procedures, hallway and code of conduct […]
On August 6th, members of the Class of 1970 from Hoosick Falls Central School and St. Mary’s Academy celebrated a combined 52nd high school reunion. Approximately 90 classmates and guests enjoyed reminiscing with friends and had a buffet meal prepared by the Polish Hall members in Hoosick Falls. Special guests included Phil Leonard, former Superintendent, […]