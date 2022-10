Dill Brook, also known as Dill Creek, just off NY-22 in Petersburgh, is a spawning trout stream of high-water quality. The land above the stream is being conserved by the Rensselaer Plateau Alliance. Debris will be removed by volunteers (you are invited) on Saturday, November 5, from 9 am to 1 pm. Please wear work gloves. The Community Forest will open with hiking trails in 2023. Photo of Dill Brook taken last week by Trix Niernberger.