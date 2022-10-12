Catalog Card Quilt

Written and Submitted by Alice Walsh

In July, 2022, my husband David and I took a road trip in our small motorhome to Lincoln, Nebraska, to deliver my handmade quilt, Sampler of Library Catalog Cards 1851-2006, to the International Quilt Museum, where it was added to the museum’s permanent collection. I had submitted the quilt as a potential donation through the museum’s website and I was thrilled when the museum responded that they wanted to accept it. David and I decided to personally deliver it to Nebraska because it is very large, and cannot be folded. In the end, we were very glad we did, because we then had the opportunity to tour the museum and meet some of the wonderful people who work there.