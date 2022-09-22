Tunnel to Towers Foundation Holds Capital Region Stair Climb

by Amy Modesti

Firefighters, police officers, military personnel, and elite runners ran up 809 steps to the top of the 42nd floor of Albany’s Corning Tower Sunday morning, September 18. The sixth annual Tunnel to Towers Foundation Capital Region stair climb returned to the historic tower.

95 participants, including Gunny Claus, Rensselaer County Sherrif’s Department, military personnel, and firefighters from Defreestville, West Crescent, Fort Edward, East Durham, Voorheesville, Halfmoon, and team Up We Go, took part in the challenge. Proceeds from event registration went toward the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Glen Stanton of Another Goldstein presented directors, Keeran Shumway and Christine Nazarenus, with a $25,000 check to T2T in a pre-event ceremony.